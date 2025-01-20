21 January 2025 Horoscope: Aquarius season (January 20 - February 18) has officially begun, and we are on the Day 21 of the year 2025. If you are born on January 21, you belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. There are 12 astrological signs (also called zodiac signs or sun signs): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. We all are assigned a zodiac sign based on our birth dates. So, what is January 21, 2025, like for all these astrological signs? Let's look at the daily horoscope of 12 sun signs, along with their lucky number and lucky colour predictions. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Focus on financial stability by curbing unnecessary expenses. Health remains steady but be prepared for potential workplace disagreements. A leisure trip with someone special is possible.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 64

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

A good day to reevaluate your priorities. Relationships will demand patience and understanding. Financially, you may find an opportunity to save or invest wisely.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Communication is key today—use it to resolve conflicts and express ideas. Be cautious with decisions that involve risk. Social engagements might bring joy.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 91

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Work-life balance will be crucial. Prioritize self-care and spend quality time with family. Financial stability looks promising, but avoid overspending.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 12

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Your confidence will shine at work, but avoid being overbearing. Romantic relationships might see progress. Take care of your health by avoiding overindulgence.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 66

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Your analytical skills will help solve a lingering issue. Focus on tasks that require precision. Loved ones might seek your advice or assistance.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 80

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

A harmonious day awaits if you maintain a balanced perspective. Avoid conflicts, especially in personal relationships. Financial decisions taken today could be fruitful.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 60

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Passion and determination will drive you forward. Take time to listen to others, as collaboration could lead to success. Health and finances remain stable.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 67

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

You might feel restless and seek adventure. While opportunities for growth arise, remember to stay grounded. A close friend might surprise you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 46

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

A disciplined approach will help you achieve goals. Financial matters may see a boost. A loved one might need your support—listen to them patiently.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Number: 69

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Innovation and creativity will be your strengths today. New connections could lead to exciting opportunities. Take care of your health by staying active.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 58

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Intuition will guide you in the right direction. Use your imagination to solve challenges creatively. Spending time in solitude might help recharge your energy.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 11

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).