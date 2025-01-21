22 January 2025 Horoscope: The Day 22 of the Year promises to be exciting and full of opportunities. The Aquarius season (January 20 - February 18) also began, and those born on January 22, belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. There are 12 astrological signs (also called zodiac signs or sun signs): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. We all are assigned a zodiac sign based on our birth dates and a horoscope is an astrological chart or forecast based on the positions of celestial bodies at a specific time, often related to a person's birth. It is commonly used to gain insights into personality, relationships, and future events. So, what is January 22, 2025, like for all these astrological signs? Let's look at the daily horoscope of 12 sun signs, along with their lucky number and colour predictions. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Bold moves bring success; stay focused and energised.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Patience pays off; cherish stability and comfort.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Adaptability is your strength; embrace new ideas.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Nurture relationships; emotional growth lies ahead.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Shine bright; your confidence inspires others.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 9

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Attention to detail brings clarity and achievement.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Seek balance; harmony enhances decision-making.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 5

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Trust your intuition; transformation is near.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Adventure calls; broaden your horizons fearlessly.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Hard work bears fruit; success is within reach.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 7

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Embrace innovation; your ideas spark change.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Creativity flows; trust your dreams to guide you.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 13

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).