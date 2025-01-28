29 January 2025 Horoscope: Day 29 of the year marks January 29, a time to focus on growth and progress. It’s a great day to reflect on your goals and make adjustments if needed to stay on track for success. The Aquarius season (January 20 - February 18) continues, and those born on January 29 belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. There are 12 astrological signs (also called zodiac signs or sun signs): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. What is January 29, 2025, like for all these astrological signs? Let's look at the daily horoscope of 12 sun signs, along with their lucky number and colour predictions. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Today brings clarity in friendships and connections—embrace deep conversations to strengthen bonds. Trust your instincts, but remain open to differing perspectives for growth.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Number: 14

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Emotions run high today, so stay grounded and avoid overindulgence. Constructive conversations could open unexpected doors—seize the moment!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 56

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Engage with new ideas and perspectives to expand your horizons. Flexibility and open-mindedness will lead to valuable connections today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Dive deep into self-reflection to uncover hidden emotions and heal past wounds. Vulnerability can lead to powerful breakthroughs and stronger connections.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

A revealing conversation with a partner could uncover hidden desires and new insights. Stay attentive and allow deeper connections to unfold.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 19

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Today, you may feel a need for change in areas of your life that feel restrictive. Prioritize your health and well-being to regain your sense of freedom.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 28

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Opportunities for personal growth arise when you confront what no longer brings you joy. Embrace fresh ideas to elevate your passions and move forward.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 77

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Exploring your family’s history could reveal important insights or hidden truths. Delve into your roots for a deeper understanding of yourself.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 42

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Engage in open-minded conversations to discover fresh perspectives. Your willingness to learn will inspire others and lead to exciting new ideas.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 65

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Today, reassess your values around money and security. Reflect on what truly brings you stability and adjust your goals accordingly.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 28

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Embrace the changes within you and reintroduce yourself to the world. Confidence in your transformation will open new opportunities for personal growth.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 38

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

You're on the verge of breaking free from old patterns that have held you back. Confronting your fears will lead to a powerful breakthrough and newfound clarity.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Number: 53

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

