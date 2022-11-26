Varun Dhawan's next Bhediya is all set to release on November 25, 2022, and going by its promos, it sure looks interesting and comical at the same time. The actor returns after the successful run of Jugjugg Jeeyo and this will be his first attempt in the horror comedy genre. An eye candy for all the girls out there, Varun was always a sweetheart. After his successful debut with Karan Johar Student of the Year, Dhawan Jr went on to display his acting prowess by signing multiple movies from different genres. From a revenge drama to a rom-com and a period movie, the list goes on and on. Bhediya Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Film Gets Its Furry Kicks From Competent VFX, Scene-Stealing Abhishek Banerjee and the Funniest Himesh Reshammiya Joke (LatestLY Exclusive).

While the Badlapur actor has sharpened his acting skills since his initial days in the industry, he has also worked really hard on his physique. One look at Varun's Instagram account and you're convinced that he loves flaunting his six-pack abs like no one else. There are tons of shirtless pictures available on his IG account and you can simply look and ogle at them for they're worth it. His toned body is a major reason why girls swoon over him and his good looks are like the cherry on the cake. Now since we're discussing his six-pack abs and toned body already, let us put them on display, shall we? Bhediya Song Baaki Sab Theek: Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak's Friendship Is the Highlight of This Fun Track (Watch Video).

Below are some of the hottest shirtless pictures of Varun Dhawan from his Instagram account for you to feast your eyes on. So, go ahead and yes, you can thank us later.

Uuf... So Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Drinking Coffee Never Looked Hotter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Is Anyone Else Drooling Over His Hot Bod?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Making Sailing Look Sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

He Can't Get Sexier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Now, do you agree with us when we say, he's too hot to handle? Yes or yes?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).