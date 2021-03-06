When dating on the street takes you nowhere but you still want to find a mate, experts advise you to try to use dating apps.

Dating a future life partner through web services ceased to be something of a shame. Nowadays, more and more people gave this way of communication the nod, and mobile applications have become a kind of advanced matchmaker that can instantly evaluate, notify and select a bride or a groom focusing on the user's tastes, preferences and even location. Moreover, according to research, scientists claimed that people who met in dating services are more likely to be together and have kids than those who met in a different way. This is why dating apps are gaining more and more popularity, especially during this tough pandemic period. But the main thing is not only to fill out the profile correctly and set up search filters but also to choose a high-quality and safe dating application that will only bring pleasure and will not pass your secrets to third parties.

One of such newest apps is Flirtini. Its main feature is that the developers made sure that all user needs, according to Maslow's Hierarchy, were satisfied. The platform's developers are aimed for Flirtini to become one of the leading and most popular social services.

So, why might you like this app? Firstly, the user can always feel secure about his safety since special anti-scam technologies are focused on providing him with full protection from scammers and fake accounts. Furthermore, you can choose what information about yourself you want to show and what information you want to keep private. Your photos, videos and live streams will be anonymous if you wish so.

Secondly, with our artificial intelligence algorithms, you can always find a suitable partner with whom you can talk pleasantly, spend an evening, and possibly build a relationship in the future. We are interested not only in people only dating but also in them being able to build a long and strong match.

Moreover, using Flirtini will not only be safe and joyful but simply fun. The more quests and tasks you complete, the more freebies you get! And the most active users will have a chance to try a special reward system.

Flirtini also provides you with an opportunity to publish stories and share interesting events from your life with everyone in the world! The more stories you post and the more attention you get from other users, the higher your ranking becomes.

Discuss hot topics, share your impressions and get attention from others. Let them know you better, and there is sure to be someone you can see the true value of.

The main mission of the application developers is so that people with similar interests and goals in life can find each other. Flirtini is committed to connecting and finding like-minded people. We strive to provide the user with complete safety and protection from scammers and fake accounts, and the artificial intelligence system will select a partner to your liking.

Start using this innovative app! Download Flirtini and keep in touch with your soul-mates.