J.J. Hebert burst onto the scene back in 2009 with his debut novel, Unconventional, which quickly rose to the top of several Amazon bestseller lists. He leveraged his success as an author to start offering consultations and publishing services to would-be authors and seasoned authors alike--anyone that wanted to take their book to the next level. According to LA Progressive, he created a company through which to provide those author services, MindStir Media, and it’s now a multimillion dollar self-publishing firm selling books through tens of thousands of retailers worldwide.

At MindStir Media, J.J. Hebert and his team help authors with their self-publishing projects in various genres, from book design to editorial and marketing. He acts as a mentor to his author clients and oversees the day-to-day operations of the company. To elevate his brand, he has partnered with celebrities such as Mariel Hemingway, award-winning actress and granddaughter of the great Ernest Hemingway. Hebert is a big proponent of using influencer promotions as part of an overall book marketing plan. He connects authors to celebrity influencers who promote their books on YouTube and other forms of social media.

Due to the rising popularity of MindStir Media, and the revolutionary advice he offers to authors on his Instagram account, Hebert has amassed a staggeringly large following on that platform--around 125,000 followers. He shares on Instagram his latest Entrepreneur and Forbes articles (he expertly writes for both magazines) as well as inspirational writer and entrepreneur-related posts.

International Business Times took notice of his popularity on Instagram and other social media platforms and dubbed him the “Entrepreneur to Watch in 2021.” LA Weekly published a piece that positioned Hebert as one of the top 9 under-the-radar influencers on Instagram that everyone should be following. Most notably, Influencive crowned him one of the top entrepreneurs to follow in 2021, only a couple spots away from Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank, and also labeled him a “Book Publishing Leader.”

