Cemal Polat, it is everyone's dream to raise the brand that your business has created over time to a higher level of awareness. If you have not succeeded in reaching your goals even though you have implemented many marketing strategies to achieve this dream, what you need at this point is the "Franchising Business Model."

Cemal Polat was born on December 23, 1987 in Turkey. Cemal Polat, who moved to England with his family when he was only 3 years old, completed his master's degree in International Trade Economics from the University of Hertfordshire, a globally reputable university, after a successful education life. Cemal Polat, who has always strictly adopted the discipline, which is the main element of British economic culture, and made a name for himself with his works, provides consultancy services to many global companies on business and space design places in London.

With his ventures and business investments in different sectors, Cemal Polat now provides international services to add value to brands and businesses after living in London for many years. Cemal Polat, serving the UK's local businesses and corporate brands as well as many international companies, It is our duty to work with every business, big or small, and always bring the brands of its customers to the level they deserve. Cemal Polat, who made a name for himself in England with his original and meticulous working style, seems to be mentioned frequently in the international trade sector.