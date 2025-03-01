1 March 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction

1 March 2025 Horoscope: Day 60 of the year, usually March 1, marks the transition from winter to spring in many regions. The start of March signals the approach of spring, bringing longer days and fresh beginnings. It’s also a time when people reassess their New Year’s resolutions or anticipate upcoming seasonal events. As Pisces season (February 19–March 20) continues, it is time to be a dreamy, emotional, and intuitive energy, perfect for creativity and reflection. So, if you are born on 1 March, you belong to the Pisces zodiac sign or Meen Rashi in Hindi. There are 12 zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Let us look at today's horoscope (February 1, 2025) along with today's lucky colour and number predictions for the astrological signs. Predictions for this day can vary, but it reminds us that change is always on the horizon. Let the day unfold with curiosity and courage! Pisces Season 2025 Is Here, and So Are the Memes! Best Pisces Funny Meme Templates, Instagram Posts and Hilarious Jokes That Prove This Water Sign Is an Absolute Mood.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

A powerful month for new beginnings. Take the initiative in your career and personal life. Financial growth is likely, but control your temper in relationships.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 9

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Stability is your focus. Work may require extra effort, but rewards will follow. Relationships bring comfort, and financial gains are possible.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Number: 23

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Communication is key—express your ideas but listen as well. Opportunities in career and finance may arise. Love life needs honest discussions.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Family matters take priority. Emotional balance will help with decision-making. A surprise financial gain is possible. Love life feels comforting.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 89

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

March is full of energy and success. Take calculated risks in career and investments. Relationships may need more attention and patience.

Lucky Colour: Amber

Lucky Number: 25

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

A productive month—focus on organisation and practical steps. Health needs attention. Financial stability increases. Romantic surprises may arise.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Balance is crucial in all areas. Avoid overcommitting yourself. Finances are steady, and love life improves with effort.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 28

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

A transformational period. Endings lead to new beginnings. Financial opportunities come unexpectedly. Passion is strong in relationships.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

A great time for travel, learning, and personal growth. Financial luck is on your side, but avoid impulsive decisions.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 6

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Hard work pays off. Career progression is strong, but personal life needs attention. Financial stability remains, but avoid unnecessary expenses.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 76

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Creativity leads to success. A surprise opportunity in career or finances may arise. Love life is exciting, but don’t rush into decisions.

Lucky Colour: Aqua

Lucky Number: 11

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Intuition is strong this month. Follow your inner voice for guidance. Financially, it’s a good time for saving. Romantic life is peaceful and fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 19

