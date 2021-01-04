Our #GirlCrush Aditi Rao Hydari is back at it again! Her ability to infuse life into ethnic ensembles is why we see her turning into a muse for eminent designers. Like a recent style of hers featuring a Phulkari lehenga set by Sukriti and Aakriti. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi looked resplendent with minimalism in tow. Her elegance, regalingenes, lesser known singing prowess and a perpetual ethereal charm, both off screen and on screen to boot, Aditi adds this one-of-a-kind style to the burgeoning list.

A certified style chameleon, Aditi's style play also features other styles apart from those ethnic ensembles, like the high street style, luxe red carpet ensembles, casual chic outfits and crisp formal wear. She pulls them all off with an effortless charm and equal aplomb rarely locking horns with the fashion critics. Here's a closer look at her elegant phulkari style. Aditi Rao Hydari Shows Us Exactly How There Is Elegance in Simplicity!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Phulkari Chic

A neo Phulkari multicoloured embroidered lehenga with sequenced mirror work by Sukriti and Aakriti worth Rs.1,92,640 was paired off with statement earrings by Kishandas. A dewy glam of red pink lips, delicately lined eyes and sleek centre-parted hair completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari, Resplendent in Red With a Whole Lot of Embroidered Florals Is the Perfect Summer Dream!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar and the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum.

