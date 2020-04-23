Athiya Shetty Says a Quarantined Hello With a Little Bit of Chicness, Some Sassiness and Oodles of Spunk in This Facetime Photoshoot!

Athiya Shetty Facetime Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In these quarantined times, creativity is at its peak. Seemingly impossible feats are being mastered and imaginations are expanding. With social distancing dominating our quarantined lives, Athiya Shetty teamed up with fashion stylist Chandini Whabi and photographer Sasha Jairam for a lit facetime photoshoot! Athiya Shetty, our favourite millennial fashionista engages us consciously with her innately sartorial style game. Athiya Shetty looks all kinds of gorgeous in this stunningly shot and edited photoshoot. While there is absolutely no doubt about Athiya Shetty’s peppy and armed with a refreshing sense of style, the duo of stylist and photographer's quirky creation is a delight!

All of 27 and three films old, the fashion cynosure, Athiya is genetically blessed with a lithe frame, doe-shaped eyes, an enviable jawline and long tresses. In the fashion riddled industry, Athiya has carved a niche for herself as she sticks to classics like stripes. With subtle confidence in tow, the eldest daughter of Suniel Shetty enjoys quite a fandom with 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Looking nothing less is a usual affair for this millennial and here’s a closer look at her photoshoot. Holy Chic! Athiya Shetty Looks Drop-Dead-Gorgeous in her Monochrome Separates by Kunal Rawal.

Athiya Shetty - Facetime Fervour

A Topshop ribbed bralette was teamed with slouchy lounge pants from Urban Outfitters. Wavy hair and subtle glam complete the look. A shrug and a chained gold choker is an add-on in another picture.

The white shirt series has Athiya giving the classic oversized wardrobe staple a spin with an off-shoulder vibe. Gold chained choker, subtle glam and wavy hair completed her look. Athiya Shetty Posts a Selfie Wearing a Striped Tee! Here’s Why Her Obsession With the Lined Print Is Fabulously Chic!

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.