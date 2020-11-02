A model turned actor who charmed her way into our hearts with Cocktail (2012). Following a four year hiatus, Diana regaled yet again with the sleeper hit, Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016). She may be a few films old but making conscious choices, whether it's films or fashion, Diana exudes rare confidence and affability, both on-screen and off-screen. The former model has infallibly exemplified an innate understanding of silhouettes, cuts and hues that flatter her lithe frame. It is for these and other fabulous reasons that we helm our #GirlCrush Diana Penty as a certified style chameleon. All of her looks ooze signature understated elegance as she rides a versatile style saddle with timeless and beautiful couture creations. Diana stirs up the perfect sartorial storm with every appearance, curated by her stylist Namita Alexander. Her individualistic style is simple, elegant and sophisticated, Diana never flinches from experimenting. She turns a year older today. Ahead, we rounded a brief fashion capsule encompassing some of her recent and stunning moments and vanity.

The Mumbai girl, owing to her fashion versatility graces magazine covers and becomes a showstopper for eminent designers at fashion weeks. Here's a closer look. Diana Penty’s Pinkalicious Mood Is Breezy Chic!

For the FICCI Forum at The India Pavilion, Diana channelled a sublime vibe in a new-age butterfly wing saree by Amit Aggarwal that also featured a thigh-high slit. She topped off the look with stilettos from Sergio Rossi, diamond and pearl jewellery by Aquamarine, a braided updo with a dash of bold red lips, delicately lined eyes and soft pink eyelids.

Diana Penty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was feather weather for Diana as she notched up the ante in a bright form-fitting yellow dress from Atelier Zuhra. Slick, pseudo wet pulled back hair, metallic blue-lined eyes, nude pink lips completed her look.

Diana Penty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diana coloured up a rainy day at Cannes wearing a trench dress by Blumarine and thigh-high black boots. Pink eyeshadow, pink lips and a sleek high ponytail completed her look.

Diana Penty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diana turned to an Akanksha Gajria tie-dye sequinned saree with a 3D floral bustier, a pink choker, sleek hair and subtle makeup for Umang 2020.

Diana Penty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 saw Diana stun in a magenta pantsuit by Alina Anwar Couture with open-toed sandals, textured hair and subtle makeup of pink lips and pink-tinted eyelids.

Diana Penty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmfare 2019 saw Diana bring in an abundance of pink ruffles with a Dolly J Studio gown, vinyl strapped heels, slick low back ponytail and subtle glam.

Diana Penty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Diana ring in a multi-hued lehenga by Aisha Rao with jewellery by Minerali, pink lips and a textured half hairdo. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty - Who Nailed this Yellow Atelier Zuhra Outfit Better?

Diana Penty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Consciously aware of styles that work favourably for her all whilst retaining an earthy appeal and a fuss-free demeanour, Diana delights. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

