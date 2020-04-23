Sobhita Dhulipala Sizzles Like Nobody Else Can in This Fabulously Self Styled, Self-Shot, Photoshoot for Cosmopolitan India’s First-Ever Work From Home Issue!

Sobhita Dhulipala for Cosmopolitan India April Work From Home Issue (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A first of its kind, a cover created by the cover girl herself - Sobhita Dhulipala had the fashion circuit marvelling at the remotely shot image. This Work From Home issue that celebrated the spirit of collaboration saw Sobhita scouting for locations at her home and premises for the perfect one-of-a-kind photo shoot. Right from the terrace, living room to downstairs in her apartment premises, Sobhita gave us a subtle masterclass in keeping it chic with ensembles that struck an instant chord. Not restricting to a particular style vibe, we loved how Sobhita flipped from one style another, classy in one, sultry in another but throwing in a uber-comfortable bohemian vibe too. This fabulously self-styled, self-shot with the help of a timer photoshoot for Cosmopolitan's unique work from home April edition is yet another addition to the plethora of creativity and spontaneity amid the current quarantine circumstances.

Professionally shot and styled magazine covers are a far cry from the personal off-duty sense of style of the celebrities. But blurring the lines, Cosmo India reinvented the magazine publishing wheel with this innovative cover-shoot, Cosmo Editor Nandini Bhalla interviewed Sobhita over a video call discussing life, fame, and Sobhita's trailblazer of a cover. Additional but poignant detail is that all of Sobhita’s images are raw and untouched. Major: Sobhita Dhulipala Joins The Cast of Adivi Sesh's Film Based On Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The leggy lass is a delight wearing just a teal blue striped shirt with messy hair and kohl-rimmed eyes.

A monochrome delight sprawled on the couch while catching up on a book, Sobhita's image is our quarantine mood!

Sobhita takes a stroll whilst reading and wearing a printed voluminous maxi dress with bunched up hair and subtle glam. Year Ender 2019: From Dia Mirza's Kaafir To Sobhita Dhulipala's Made In Heaven, 5 Web-Series That We Absolutely Loved This Year.

This B&W picture has Shobhita wearing a shirt with pants and carrying a black handbag. Messy hair and deep-set eyes dominate.

Doing denim on denim whilst on the terrace with a beverage can in hand, Sobhita's messy hair, subtle glam and socks sneakers vibe is street style chic!

On the professional front, Shobhita was last seen as Neha in Anurag Kashyap's segment of Netflix's anthology horror film, Ghost Stories. She will be seen in Malayalam film, Kurup, Telugu film Major and in the Mani Ratnam directed Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan.