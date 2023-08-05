Bollywood's expression queen, Kajol, celebrates her birthday on August 5. Besides being one of the finest performers that B-town has ever witnessed, Kajol has also revamped her image as a fashionista in recent years. Her current outings are all chic, well-styled and may compel you to go on a shopping spree. With the help of her ace stylist, Radhika Mehra, Kajol has managed to set the fashion ball rolling and at par with the new generation actresses. Salaam Venky Promotions: Kajol's Style File for Her Next Was a Glamorous Affair!

One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that she loves taking risks and loves making style statements. From pantsuits to six yards of grace, Kajol's wardrobe is filled with amazing pieces that often grab our eyeballs. Kajol doesn't have a list of favourites but she manages to nail most of the silhouettes. Her confident persona and radiating aura help her pull off these different designs with so much ease. With barely any disappointing fashion moments registered under her name, Kajol is always graceful, smiling and busy dropping some style bombs on us. Kajol's Underrated Wardrobe Deserves a Special Round of Applause - View Pics.

To celebrate Kajol's special day, let's check out some of her best fashion appearances.

Sublime Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

That's Rich

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Effortlessly Graceful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

In her Favourite Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Beauty in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Red Carpet Darling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Ravishing in Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Happy Birthday, Kajol!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2023 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).