Karishma Tanna certainly knows how to soar temperature. The former Bigg Boss contestant who's now gearing up to enter digital space is raising the temperature on Instagram with her multiple sensuous clicks. After posing in a bohemian jacket rather sensuously, the actress is now oozing hotness with her new set of clicks. For the ones who are obsessed with Disha Patani and her pictures in Calvin Klein, check out Karishma Tanna and her snaps in Victoria's Secret! Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram account to share new pictures in her Victoria's Secret lingerie. She paired her lacy bralette with blue jeans and allowed her hot pictures to do all the talking. With well-toned midriff and enough oomph, Tanna was able to exude all the sultry vibes. One look at her ravishing new pictures and we're sold! If Karishma Tanna's new set of pictures don't define the word 'hot' for you then we don't know what will. Karishma Tanna Is Effortlessly Chic in Florals, Her Infectious Smile Is Unmissable!

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's latest Calvin Kleins picture. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karishma Tanna is gearing up for the release of Lahore Confidential with Richa Chadha. She's also a part of MX Player series, Bullets alongside Sunny Leone. The girl is making waves in the industry and has miles more to go. We have our eyes on you Karishma! Keep slaying.

