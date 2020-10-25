Kritika Kamra is one of the most popular faces of television. She rose to fame with the roles of Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Dr. Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ananya in Reporters and Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta. She transitioned to the silver screen with Mitron in 2018. A former NIFT dropout, Kritika delights on the fashion front with equal fervour. She has mastered the rare art of ethnic fabulosity with varied styles like sarees, neo-ethnic ensemble, kurta sets and lehengas. Flaunting traditional as well as contemporary designs with elegance, Kritika Kamra gives hues, bold and subtle an equal tap. She compliments all of her styles with a stunning, minimal but befitting glam game. Giving us all-encompassing ethnic wardrobe goals, Kritika delights. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her recent ethnic style moments.

Celebrity inspired styles, like that of Kritika's are the perfect way to amp up your ethnic game. Here's a closer look. Kritika Kamra Is Leaving Us All Gasping for Breath In Her Latest Photoshoot.

Kritika oozes elegance in a lilac strappy Anarkali suit with a raw silk corset bodice featuring colourful resham, zardozi and sequins work in a floral pattern by Kalki Fashion with an embellished choker with attached dupatta in badla net. Drop earrings, a statement ring, nude makeup and sleek centre-parted hair rounded out her ethnic vibe.

Kritika Kamra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Being a showstopper for designer Simmi Saboo for her label 17:17 at Lotus FDCI Makeup Fashion Week 2019, Kritika delighted in a printed lehenga with wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Kritika Kamra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Sukriti and Aakriti printed lehenga with wavy hair, jhumkas and subtle earrings greet us in this picture.

Kritika Kamra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A brown and beige kurta pant set was paired off with a purse, oxidized earrings, wavy hair, subtle makeup and strappy heels.

Kritika Kamra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A black and gold ensemble by Soch was paired with wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Kritika Kamra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A red saree by Cinnabar teamed with a sleeveless blouse, an updo with stray strands and subtle glam greets us in this picture.

Kritika Kamra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white and gold printed saree is teamed with a red sleeveless blouse, wavy hair and subtle glam. Kritika Kamra Sizzles on The Cover of FHM November As ‘Girlfriend of The Month’.

Kritika Kamra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ethnic styles with their abundance and versatility are Kritika's forte. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

