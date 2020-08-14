Kylie Jenner's birthday celebration continues as she decks up in her numerous birthday gifts. After wooing our hearts in her beaded Balmain dress, the makeup mogul is back to stirring a storm with her new Farai outfit. This lovely colourful dress helps her in exuding all the tropical vibes are her admirers are certainly in for a treat. But hey, for the ones who are wishing to own it someday, it can really be yours. No, it's not exorbitantly priced but is neither cheap. In the end, it's all about how profoundly you want it. If the intensity is too much, you wouldn't mind shelling out this much amount. Yo or Hell No? Kylie Jenner's Beaded Birthday Dress by Balmain (View Pics).

After Kylie posted her picture on her Instagram handle, we went to Farai London's official website to check if it's even remotely possible for us to own it someday. Fortunately, it was. The outfit costs 89 GBP which when converted to INR comes to around Rs 8,700. Yea, neither too much nor too less but you can at least and most definitively think about having it in your wardrobe. For the ones who are already placing their orders, you can thank us later. Let's Talk About Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's New Louis Vuitton Bag Which Is Priced At Over $1000.

Check Out Kylie's New Dress

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie's tropical dress suits her curvaceous body and allows her to be herself. Her sultry pictures are giving us all the sensuous vibes and the reality TV star is once again setting our Instagram feed on fire, one picture at a time. While we are already busy drooling over her new clicks, you can proceed with your "checkout" option. Happy shopping!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).