Malavika Mohanan! Well, for starters we have no qualms in expressing our irrevocable love for this trailblazer! On the fashion front, her keen and innate sensibilities have seen her developing a distinct style set her apart from her contemporaries. Her ethnic fashion blog, The Scarlet Window is a worthy testament to her sartorial tastes. As a versatile stunner who dabbles into a plethora of styles, she is equally at ease and feels beautiful in a simple cotton sari with a nice pair of jhumkas as she does in luxe ensembles. A recent vibe for the puja of the film D43 saw Malavika drape a Sabyasachi saree. Her sublime charm was accentuated with subtle glam. She was styled by Pallavi Singh.

With her lithe frame, flawless skin, long tresses and an exceptional perception of fashion, Malavika turns into a showstopper for eminent fashion designers. She garnered critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017 but regularly finds herself amongst the best dressed celebrities of tinsel town. Here's a closer look at her style. Malavika Mohanan Channels a Sublime Charm in an Embroidered White Kurti With Silver Oxidized Jewellery!

Malavika Mohanan - Six Yards of Elegance

A Sabyasachi floral printed saree was paired off with a sleeveless blouse. A kundan kada, jewellery by Jaipur Gems, centre-parted textured hair and nude makeup featuring accentuated eyes. Malavika Mohanan’s Feisty Festive Pink Is Immensely Lust Worthy!

Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Tamil film D43 also stars Smruthi Venkat of Mookuthi Amman fame and GV Prakash Kumar will be scoring the music.

