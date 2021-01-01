Malavika Mohanan gave the much loved, much sought after and vibrant pink a worthy tap with the recent round of festivities. A Simar Dugal Anarkali was accompanied with subtle glam and minimal makeup. While she garnered critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017, Malavika Mohanan quickly rose to become a certified style cynosure. Her sartorial moments, carefully curated and accompanied with a befitting glam coupled with a keen perception of fashion is why we love and admire her immensely. A media graduate, Malavika's fashion tidings have an ample validation, courtesy her Indian ethnic fusion blog called The Scarlet Window, which in her own words was conceived owing to an eager desire to revive our native styles, and fuse it with the new-age trends to create wearable, contemporary Indian looks. She has previously been quoted to be equally at ease in a simple cotton sari with a nice pair of jhumkas as she does in luxe ensembles.

Malavika's lithe frame, flawless skin, long tresses all render her a much sought after showstopper for eminent fashion designers. Festive pinks are much sought after for their vibrancy and here's how Malavika made a compelling case for it. Malavika Mohanan Channels a Sublime Charm in an Embroidered White Kurti With Silver Oxidized Jewellery!

Malavika Mohanan - Pink Love

It was a Simar Dugal pink Anarkali paired off with flats, statement earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Malavika Mohanan Sparking Off Those Flirty, Floaty, Breezy Chic Goan Vibes Is What We Are Lusting on Today!

Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malavika will be seen in Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

