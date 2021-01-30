She was crowned Miss World 2017. Manushi Chhillar, a natural style cynosure with a penchant to slay contemporary and traditional outfits with equal and enviable elan is a hoot! Her newest photoshoot with its cool take on how to chill like a millennial #BawseGirl has us hooked. One of the pictures had Manushi lounging on a chair wearing a monochrome outfit by Saaksha and Kinni with textured hair and sunnies. She was styled by Sheefa Gilani. A trained Kuchipudi dancer, Manushi will be making that big, much-awaited silver screen debut with the period drama, Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.

Within a short span of time, Manushi has crafted a versatile fashion arsenal playing dress up, touching upon humble homegrown labels and luxe international ones with equal fervour. Her petite, toned frame, dimpled smile, lustrous long locks and a charismatic persona endear her immensely in any given style. Here's a closer look at how Manushi aced her monochrome moment. Manushi Chhillar Has Her Sequins, Shine and a Retro Heart Vibe in Sync!

Manushi Chhillar - Monochrome Chic

A striped printed bralette with micro-pleated asymmetric skirt set worth Rs.20,000 by Saaksha and Kinni was paired off with pulled back tetxured wavy hair, subtle makeup and sunnies. Manushi Chhillar in a Sharara Dress Is Just the Perfect Festive Ensemble to Add to Your Desi Wardrobes This Season!

Manushi Chhillar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prithviraj, an upcoming historical action drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his production house Yash Raj Films narrates the life of Chauhan king Prithviraj Chauhan essayed by Akshay Kumar while Manushi Chhillar essays the role of his wife Samyukta. The film was officially announced on 9 September 2019, which marked the occasion of Kumar's 52nd birthday.

