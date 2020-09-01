Neha Dhupia is on a #LocalForVocal spree with her stay-at-home, stay-chic musings on the gram. A recent style featuring the much in vogue gharara caught out attention. A thrifty yet chic style to covet from the homegrown label, Rivaaj, Neha Dhupia dripped subtle elegance that struck an instant chord. Over the years now, in the fashion riddled B-town, Neha has come to clinch a spot in the sartorial club with her one-of-a-kind style offerings. Spruced with stylists Gurleen and Sukhmani, Neha delights as the perennial woman on the go with her unabashed demeanour translating perfectly into a minimalist chic and non-conformist style. We love how flowy silhouettes, chunky accessories, bold hues and tricky fabrics all find ample space in her ever-evolving and ever enchanting wardrobe.

A poster girl for women out there who love unconventional styles, Neha delights. Here is a closer look at her ethnic style moment. Neha Dhupia Is Seeking Those Sleek Silver Linings in an Urvashi Joneja Ensemble!

Neha Dhupia – Thrifty Ethnic Chic

A white and blue indigo gharara set featuring a kurta, gharara and dupatta from Rivaaj was worth Rs.3800. Subtle makeup and open wavy hair completed her look. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Neha Dhupia in Rivaaj Sharara Set (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct strata of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.

