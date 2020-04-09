Neha Dhupia Shines in Pretty Pastels as the Cover Girl of Femina Brides (View Pic)

Neha Dhupia on Femina Brides (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood babe, Neha Dhupia is someone from the fraternity who has been a sartorial stunner for years. It's like from the time she stepped as an actor into the showbiz, she was weak in fashion, but ahead in her career, she learned and then never missed the style mark. Not just this, she is also among the girls in B-town who wore what she wanted to and flaunted her curvy bod. Now, while you must be bored scrolling through quarantine stories on social media posted by celebs, Neha's latest Instagram post is like a breath of fresh air. Looking drop-dead gorgeous as the cover girl of Femina Brides April issue, the actress is all things wow. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Serving a pastel look, Neha on the cover is seen smiling straight into the camera. Turning into a millennial bride, Dhupia is seen wearing a flowy chic lehenga which she has teamed it up with a criss-cross patterned blouse. Further, a messy bun and a little hint of makeup make the actress look splendid. Not to miss, her chunky choker jewellery. "loved playing dress-up when the world was far more integrated and free," a part of her post's caption read. Neha for the shoot was styled by Yukti Sodha and her couture is from the house of Astha Narang. Neha Dhupia Issues Clarification on Roadies Controversy After Trolls Harass Her Family ( Read Statement).

Check Out Neha Dhupia On Femina Brides Below:

So, is Neha Yay or Nay on the magazine cover? For the initiated, Dhupia's wedding with Angad Bedi was quite a surprise to one and all in the showbiz. From best pals to lovers and then getting married in a low-key wedding, the pair are now parents to a sweet girl. What a better candidate then Neha as the muse for Femina Brides. Stay tuned!