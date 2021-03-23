Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been ruling the internet these days and how. Be it from announcing the Oscars 2021 nominations with hubby Nick Jonas to appearing on Oprah Winfrey show Super Soul Sunday, the actress is surely turning into a star in the international circuit. Talking specifically about Winfrey's show, we saw her being candid and mentioning her high and lows in life. However, we are here to discuss fashion and so we also loved Quantico babe's powder blue outfit that she wore while catching up with Oprah. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears a Rose Printed Pyjama Set Worth Rs 1.12 Lakh on Jimmy Fallon Show!

For the interview, PC opted for a stunning one-shoulder jumpsuit by French fashion designer Roland Mouret. Kudos to her stylist here who made sure that the actress looks sophisticated as well as classic. The highlight of the attire was that it flashed a perfect silhouette. Now, she is a sensation and so her dress is also heavily priced. After researching a bit, we came to know that PeeCee's jumpsuit is sold online at a price of USD 1,495 which is approximately Rs 1,08,261. The Price of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Floral Outfit Will Dent Your Bank Balance (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Here's Proof:

Priyanka Chopra Outfit (Photo Credits: Roland Mouret Website)

Also, on the beauty front, Priyanka opted for subtle red cheeks, nude lip, and a bit of highlighter. She kept her tresses open and wavy. As always, this time to the diva has made a fashion impression in an expensive couture. She is definitely one of the actresses in the showbiz who is fab and style and also acting. You rock, girl!!!

