Radhika Madan Is a Red Hot Mess in Sequins, Tulle and an Anarkali Cap on the Cover for Candy Magazine This Month!

Radhika Madan for Candy magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan! The television actress who graduated to the silver screen with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha is a hoot! Right from radiating an impressive on-screen exuberance to being delightful on the fashion front, Radhika is the millennial talent to look out for! Turning cover girl for the Candy magazine this month, a photoshoot that was done before the lockdown, Radhika is seen channelling a slick avatar. Sparkling in red sequins, working all that tulle and oozing that vintage chic Mughal era inspired vibe, Radhika's demeanour is brilliant. The girl who rose to fame with the romantic drama, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi on the small screen. A trained dancer and instructor, she has also made her presence felt on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8. She ventured into the big league with the recently released Angrezi Medium featuring alongside the late Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The photoshoot has been lensed by Denzil Christian, styled by fashion styling hub, Hauute. The glam was helmed by makeup and hairstylist Morag Steyn. Here is a closer look at the cover. Radhika Madan Believes Clothes Don’t Define Us, Says, ‘Let’s Celebrate Women’s Day by Not Feeling Awkward for Our Bra Straps’.

Radhika Madan - The Mystical Muse

A rose ruffled tulle gown by designer Supria Munjal teamed with a Mughal era inspired cap by Payal Keyal. Jewellery from Tribe by Amrapali, a flawless makeup of nude lips, delicately lined eyes, defined eyebrows were in sync with pulled-back hairdo and wavy stray strands. Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.

Here are some other pictures from the same photoshoot!

The Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017). Featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film released on 20 March 2020. She will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles that was slated for a release this year in September.