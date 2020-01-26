Republic Day 2015 to 2020: A Look at PM Narendra Modi's Turban Tradition During National Festivals (See Pictures)

New Delhi, January 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued his 'turban tradition' as he opted for a saffron headgear for celebrations of the country's 71st Republic Day. Modi opted for a 'bandhani' print headgear with a waist-long trail. The saffron turban had prints in a brighter shade of the same colour, interspersed with the same pattern in yellow.

Every year, the Prime Minister adds a dash of colour with a unique turban for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. As Sunday marked his sixth Republic Day appearance, here's a look at his past outings with the headgear for the occasion: 2019 For the yesteryear, Modi wore a yellow headgear with a red tail. Happy India Republic Day 2020 Greetings in Hindi: GIF Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, SMS and Messages to Wish Gantantra Diwas.

The turban also had a dash of green and subtle golden lines on it. His trademark sleeveless bandhgala jacket and white kurta completed the look. 2018 In the year 2018, the Prime Minister's turban play turned multi-coloured, coinciding with his multi-hued pocket square.

Delhi: President of India Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, arrive at Rajpath. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/mzaTEwxcp3 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Dressed in a cream kurta and black bandhgala jacket, the largely yellow, twisted headgear added to the grandeur of the occasion. 2017 This year's turban stood out for its unique colour. In 2017, Modi wore a pink turban with a border and criss-crossed lines in a silver hue. The pop of colour, paired with his black jacket, with white dots, created a fresh look for the Prime Minister.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajpath where #RepublicDay parade will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/GaXTxpEyWA — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

2016 In 2016, Prime Minister went for a bright yellow turban with subtle stripes of red. Deviating from his staple sleeveless jacket, Modi wore a full-sleeved bandhgala suit in a shade of dark cream. 2015 For his maiden Republic Day appearance in 2015, Modi opted for a peacock style bright multi-coloured turban. He paired the 'bandhani' print headgear with a black suit for the occasion. The 66th Republic Day celebrations were graced by then American president Barack Obama. Republic Day 2020 Hindi Messages: Latest WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Gantantra Diwas Images, Quotes and SMS to Wish on India's 71st R-Day.

Delhi: PM Modi leads the nation in paying tributes to the fallen soldiers, by laying a wreath at National War Memorial. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria present pic.twitter.com/DopNkALhVA — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Not just Republic Day, Modi is also known for donning the traditional Indian headgear for his Independence Day speeches. From reds and yellows to pinks and greens, the Prime Minister has experimented with the turban every year since to coming to power for the first time in 2014.