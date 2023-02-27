The annual SAG Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on the evening of February 26, 2023. While Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser took home the trophy for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively, Everything Everywhere All At Once grabbed the most number of trophies in other categories. Leaving aside the awards part, the red carpet of the SAG Awards was also equally exciting with many prominent celebs putting their best fashion foot forward. SAG Awards 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis Kisses Michelle Yeoh on Lips After Winning Award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (Watch Video).

From Zendaya who probably never goes wrong with her fashion choices to Cate Blanchett who looked as chic as ever, many Hollywood celebs arrived looking their best at the soiree. While the night belonged to Michelle Yeoh, she was also the star of the red carpet with her stunning choice of outfit for the night. But to catch other best-dressed celebs from the awards night, it's time we present our curated list to you. So without wasting any more time, let's quickly have a look at the best-dressed celebs from SAG Awards 2023. SAG Awards 2023: Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh Win Big - Check Out Full Winners List Here!

Michelle Yeoh in Schiaparelli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Cara Delevingne in Kathryn Newton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Zendaya in Armani Prive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Emily Blunt in Oscar de la Renta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Ashley Park in Elie Saab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

So, whose red carpet appearance was your favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

