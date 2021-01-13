She may be a star kid but she is determined to make her mark by carving out a niche. Veteran actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar's daughter Shriya is also a millennial fashion influencer in addition to being an actor. She found fame with Amazon Prime Original web-series Mirzapur (2018) as Sweety Gupta. On the fashion front, Shriya has a sound fashion game to boot with her easy style and a penchant to spruce up the mood. A fashion stylist's delight, Shriya has acquired a knack to blend contemporary with classics and we often see her give the much-deserving affordable and chic homegrown labels a worthy spin. This time around, she gave the festive pink a worthy tap with a Banarasi georgette Anarkali 9 the Jaipur based label, Gulaabo. The charm of pinks for festivities is unmissable and chic. Showing us just how to ace the vibe with minimalism, Shriya upped the vibe with

Here's a closer look at her style. When Shriya Pilgaonkar Had a Chilling in Denims and a Whole Lotta Pink Punk Kinda Vibe!

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Festive Chic

A Banarasi georgette Anarkali with chiffon gotta jaal dupatta paired with matching cotton pants was from Gulaabo Jaipur. A pair of heels, jhumkis, wavy hair, subtle makeup of delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips completed her look. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Having a Kaftan All Day Everyday Moment!

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Beecham House, a British historical drama television series set in 1795, co-created, directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha. She will be seen in Kaadan, an upcoming Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles..The film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and Telugu as Aranya each with slightly differing cast members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).