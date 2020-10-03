Sobhita Dhulipala is the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar India's October edition. The Made in Heaven actress is certainly oozing enough glamour in her new pictures and we are mesmerised after seeing so many of them. Sobhita's unconventional looks coupled with her impressive styling make for a lethal combination. After mastering her 'at-home' photoshoot for Cosmopolitan India, Sobhita's back for Bazaar India's digital issue and boy, does she look charming! Sobhita Dhulipala Is Paying an Ode to Her Socks, It’s Chic, We Say!

Sobhita's couture wardrobe for the photoshoot has her decked up in Gucci outfits. From embellished dresses to printed pants and vintage Gucci bags, it won't be wrong to say that she turned into a pretty muse for the brand through her new pictures for Bazaar India. The styling though usual looks jaw-dropping on Sobhita and her raw features and sensuous emotions perfectly complement it further. From lazying around on the grass to posing gracefully while paying a subtle ode to the classic brand, Sobhita did an amazing job with her new set of pictures and redefined the term elegance for us. Sobhita Dhulipala Is Working Off That Monochrome Tres Chicness Fabulously in This Throwback Image!

Check Out Sobhita's New Photoshoot

Sobhita Dhulipala for Harper's Bazaar India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sobhita's styling attempts looked envious. The pictures though modish narrate an unusual, unheard tale of her stardom. She never belonged to the contemporary league of actors and was meant to stand out. She loves to shatter all the stereotypes and break anything with a conventional mould. While her journey has been inspiring, her sartorial attempts have been equally funky, crazy and bizarre, in a good way of course. She hates anything usual and we adore the way she brings a touch of unusual to everything.

Here's looming forward to more such stunning endeavours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).