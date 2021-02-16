Stop everything, you are doing, as Bollywood actress Sunny Leone demands your attention. However, this time, it's not her goofy post nor an update from her personal life, as the only Baby Doll of the tinsel town is the cover girl for Fablook magazine and that's the whole goss. The babe took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself posing on the mag and we bet you'll be blown away by her beauty. She's appearing as the face for the magazine's latest edition and we have zero complaints. Sunny Leone Birthday Special: A Versatile Style Capsule of Her Chic, Glamorous and Ethno-Cool Moments From Homegrown Labels!

Elaborating on her look, for the cover, she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder all-white outfit that comprises of delicate embroidered details all over it. Her dress looks quite modern and further her sensuous pose just adds the right amount of drama. Thumbs up to how the stylist only went for a huge neckpiece and a ring as an accessory. Not to miss, her silver heels. All in all, Sunny does give us the wow vibe here. Sunny Leone Goes the Iconic Audrey Hepburn Way To Explain the ‘Power of a Perfect Lipshade’ (View Pics).

Sunny Leone Photo:

On the beauty front, we see Leone in subtle makeup, tresses open and tangy pout to make the lips pop. It's a head to toe look, done right! FYI, Sunny is styled for the shoot by Hitendra Kapopara whereas her sheer garment is from the house of Kiruba By Rashi.

In a nutshell, we really think Leone looks fabulous for Fablook. So, what do you think of the actress' get up for the magazine? Is it yay or nay? Tell us your style opinion in the comment section below. Stay fashionable always!

