When Shriya Saran Had a Sizzling Affair With a Printed Payal Singhal Lehenga and Left Us Stoked! View Pics

Shriya Saran in Payal Singhal for LFW Summer Resort 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shriya Saran is such a delight whenever she is in town. Right from making us fall in love with her dazzling smile and a fashion game to boot, Shriya mesmerized us with her beautiful avatar quite a number of times. Shriya is known for her work in Indian cinema, Bollywood and American cinema. She is married to Andrei Koscheev and currently in Barcelona. Her style sensibilities can be best described as breezy, non-fussy and sartorial. She is regularly seen marking a presence at eminent fashion weeks. Shriya Saran is a bonafide trailblazer. When she isn't lighting up the silver screen with her charm, she is seen rustling up the style vines with her sartorial shenanigans. The recently concluded LFW Summer/Resort 2020 saw Shriya rake up a storm wearing a printed Payal Singhal ensemble. Lending her svelte frame to the printed lehenga set from Payal's fresh off the runway Parvaneh SS20 collection, Shriya's stunning photoshoot is worthy of all your attention!

Here is a closer look.

Shriya Saran - Printed Fervour

Doing print on print with a Payal Singhal lehenga with a thigh-high slit and a blouse, Shriya notched up the ante with a pair of shiny boots, textured wavy hair and subtle bronzed glam. Shriya Saran Birthday: These Insta Pics of the Manam Actress Will Give You #StyleGoals and #WanderlustVibes.

On the professional front, Shriya was last seen in a song from Karan Vishwanath Kashyap's romantic movie Sab Kushal Mangal starring Akshaye Khanna, Priyank Sharma, Riva Kishan, Satish Kaushik, Yuvika Chaudhry, and Supriya Pathak. She will be seen in Naragasooran, an upcoming Tamil thriller written and directed by Karthick Naren featuring alongside an ensemble cast led by Aravind Swamy, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran.