Metallics are in trend and trust Malaika Arora to make the most of it. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was recently seen sizzling in a smart and chic metallic maxi dress for one of her appearances on a reality TV show and her outing had all our attention. Arora who's co-judging Supermodel of the Year Season 2 yet again, picked a rather ravishing outfit to look tempting this time. She was able to soar some temperature while giving the participants a tough competition. Yo or Hell No? Jacqueline Fernandez's Denim Dress By Balmain.

Malaika's maxi dress belonged to the house of Gemy Maalouf. Its design certainly accentuated her figure. With a plunging neckline and immense flare, it made her look divine and raunchy at the same time. Malaika ditched all her jewellery and picked heels to go with her look. With subtle, dewy makeup, she kept it simple while her outfit did all the talking. A big 'yay' from our end definitely! Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Simple Traditional Suit by Anita Dongre.

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think she could have worn something different? If you want us to hear your take, drop your comments on Twitter @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

