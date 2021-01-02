Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: The occasion of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious Chaturthis for the people of the Hindu community. Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi's festive event is also popularly known as Sankatahara Chaturthi in the region of south India. For people who are not aware, the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated to commemorate Lord Ganesha. If you are searching for 2021 Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi's date (tithi), moonrise time, vrat Katha, rituals (puja vidhi), and its significance; then you have reached the right place. In this article, we bring you Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 moonrise timings, auspicious tithi, important rituals and other details to worship Lord Ganesha following all the traditions.

What is the Date (Tithi) of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021?

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi's festive event is observed in the month of Margashirsha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the occasion falls in the month of December-January. Hence, this year, Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi's religious event will fall on January 2, i.e., Saturday.

What is the Auspicious Timing (Moonrise Time) of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021?

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Date – January 2, 2021, i.e., Saturday

Moonrise on Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Day – 08:44 PM

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Tithi Begins – 09:09 AM on January 02, 2021

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Tithi Ends – 08:22 AM on Jan 03, 2021

Moon Rise Time in Indian Cities

Mumbai: 9:18 PM

Navi Mumbai: 9:17 PM

Hyderabad: 8:57 PM

Vishakhapatnam: 8:37 PM

Nashik: 09:13 PM

Nagpur: 8:49 PM

Indore: 9:00 PM

Pune: 9:15 PM

Chennai: 8:56 PM

Coimbatore: 9:12 PM

Bengaluru: 9:07 PM

Mysuru: 9:12 PM

Thiruvananthapuram: 9:16 PM

Delhi: 8:44 PM

Bhubaneshwar: 8:22 PM

Bhopal: 8:52 PM

Kanpur: 8:35 PM

Chandigarh: 8:42 PM

Surat: 9:15 PM

Ahmedabad: 9:13 PM

Jaipur: 8:53 PM

Udaipur: 9:06 PM

Jodhpur: 9:06 PM

What Are the Rituals of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi?

Devotees follow many rituals on the day of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi. They wake up early before the sunrise, and are advised to bath before/during the daylight. The day is dedicated to worshipping of Lord Ganesha. People observe fasting in honour of Lord Ganesha. While some devotees observe complete fasting, others observe partial fasting to appease the deity.

Special prayers are observed, and mantras are chanted in admiration of Lord Ganesha. It is said that reciting 'Ganesha Ashtothra', 'Sankashtnashana sthothra' and 'Vakrathunda Mahakaya' on this day is considered auspicious.

Also, special Sankashti puja is conducted in the evening time, with all the devotees reciting melodious bhajans and kirtans in tandem. People prepare special 'naivedya' that includes modaks and favourite food items of Lord Ganesha. People also worship Moon God and seek his blessings.

What is the Story and Significance of Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi?

It is said that people who worship Lord Ganesha and Moon God, after its sighting in the night sky, dutifully and with sincere devotion are blessed immensely. The deity blesses the devotees with health, wealth, and prosperity. All their desires are fulfilled, and the Lord himself removes all the obstacles in their life.

