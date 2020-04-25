Anzac Day 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, and Quotes to Send on Day Remembering Soldiers of Australia and New Zealand Who Died in Wars

Anzac Day 2020 Images and Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Anzac Day is observed on April 25 to mark the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. On Anzac Day, people of Australia and New Zealand come together in remembrance of those who died serving the nation. It is a day of remembrance in both Australia and New Zealand. ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. The soldiers in those forces came to be known as Anzacs and are observed as Anzac Day. On Anzac Day 2020, we bring to you Anzac Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, quotes, SMS and messages to remember this day. People pay tributes to those who died in wars saying, Anzac Day, Lest We Forget'.

Anzac Day was originally designated to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in the Gallipoli Campaign, their first engagement in the First World War. On Anzac Day 2020, we have compiled a list of messages and greetings that pay respects to the soldiers and those who died serving the country. Share these Happy Anzac Day wishes with your near ones and remember the ultimate sacrifice made by people to protect the motherland. Let's pay respects to the valour and courage and never forget their contributions in safeguarding the nation.

“Today, We Honour the Loss of Precious Lives and Ponder the Gift of Services.”

“We Remember and Thank All Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice for Our Freedom and Country on This Anzac Day.”

“At the Going Down of the Sun and in the Morning, We Shall Remember Them. Lest We Forget.”

“Today, We Celebrate Freedom. And Those That Fought and Died for It From Many Parts of the World.”

“We Pay Tributes to All the Soldiers Who Have Died Fighting for My Country. We, Will, Remember Them.”

