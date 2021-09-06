Happy Bail Pola 2021! India, an agricultural country celebrates cattle as they contribute in the agriculture industry which forms a very essential part of our economy and survival. Cattle is worshiped in India as we thank them for their contribution in every possible way. The festival of Pola sees farmers worship cows and oxen. The Pola festival is especially celebrated in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. On the day of Pola, farmers and other people worship animals such as bulls and also decorate them well. Pola is also known as Bail Pola. The festival of Pola is celebrated on the new moon day of Bhado month, also known as Pithori Amavasya. It comes in the month of August-September. To celebrate the day we have for you a special collection of Bail Pola 2021 messages, along with wishes and images. Scroll on to find beautiful images, wallpapers and greetings of Bail Pola 2021. Bail Pola Images And HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Pola WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes And Messages to Send on the Festival of Bulls.

This year it will be celebrated on September 6. The festival is celebrated with great pomp in Maharashtra, especially in Vidarbha region. The two-day festival is also called Motha Pola and the second day is called Tanha Pola. The festival is celebrated to express gratitude to the oxen and bulls who are known to be friends of the farmers. During sowing and ploughing the field, the cattle share every happiness and sorrow while workinf for farmers throughout the year. Pola festival is widely celebrated especially in Vidarbha. As we observe Bail Pola 2021, we bring to you images and wallpaper for free download online. You can also send them Bail Pola HD Images, festive wallpapers and Bail Pola photos to celebrate the festival. Our list includes Bail Pola WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion.

The festival is also celebrated on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Those who do not have farm animals to worship, they worship earthen ox. Along with Nagpanchami, Narli Pournima, Rakshabandhan, Gokulashtami, Pithori Amavasya is celebrated all over Maharashtra.

