Bhanu Saptami is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev, the Sun God, who is considered the source of all energy and life. According to the Panchang, the Saptami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Paush month started at 12:21 PM on December 21 and it will end at 02:31 PM on December 22. In this case, the last Bhanu Saptami of this year will be celebrated on Sunday, December 22, 2024. On this day, Sun is revered as a deity that sustains life, and symbolises power, and good health. As per religious texts, it is believed that on this day, Surya Dev began enlightening the world with his brilliance and energy. According to the Mahabharata, the Pandava brothers and their mother Kunti worshiped Surya Dev for his blessings. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Bhanu Saptami 2024 Date and Auspicious Tithi

The last Bhanu Saptami of 2024 is on Sunday, December 22. The Saptami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Paush month started at 12:21 PM on December 21 and it will end at 02:31 PM on December 22.

Bhanu Saptami 2024 Sunrise, Sunset and Moonrise Timings

On the day of Bhanu Saptami, December 22, the sunrise is at 07:10 AM, and the sunset is at 05:30 PM. In addition, the moonrise is at 12:13 AM.

Bhanu Saptami Puja Vidhi

On the day of Bhanu Saptami, devotees wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes

devotees wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes Devotees should bow to the Sun God and offer argh (water) to Surya Dev.

After this, light a lamp of camphor and ghee diya and perform the aarti of the Sun God.

Mantras of Lord Sun God should also be chanted on this day. Flowers, red cloth, rice, sesame seeds, and water are offered to Surya Dev.

Special prayers are performed in temples dedicated to Surya, such as the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha or the Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat.

Many devotees observe a day-long fast on Bhanu Saptami. This fast is believed to improve health and remove past sins.

Bhanu Saptami Significance

Bhanu Saptami holds great significance as the day is dedicated to Lord Surya. It is a tradition of worshipping the Sun God on the day of Bhanu Saptami. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Sun and fasting on this day relieves one from problems in life. Arghya should also be offered to the Sun God on this day. It is believed that doing so relieves one from Surya Dosha.

It is said that devotees who worship Surya Dev on this day are blessed with prosperity, peace and good luck. On this day, devotees perform acts of charity by donating food, clothes, or money to the poor, as this is believed to bring blessings and prosperity.

