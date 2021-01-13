Bhogi is the first day of the 4-day Pongal celebration celebrated by Tamil people across the world. Commemorated traditionally on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti, Bhogi celebrations differ in different regions. Bhogi takes place in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is said to be a day dedicated to purging all the old things that may add to our clutter and open our homes and hearts for new beginnings. People often enjoy celebrating Bhogi by sharing Happy Bhogi 2021 wishes, Bhogi Pandigai messages, Bhogi Special WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Bhogi Facebook Status Pictures, and more friends and family. Here's a collection of Bhogi Panduga Subhakankshalu images in Telugu, Happy Bhogi Telugu images, Bhogi Pandigai messages, Happy Bhogi 2021 wishes, SMS, Happy Bhogi 2021 messages in Telugu and more.

The date of Bhogi celebrations usually remains the same, but it can be delayed by one day on some occasions. Bhogi 2021 is being celebrated on January 13, according to Drikpanchang.com. On this day, people make it a point to clean their homes of all the old things that may bring in the negativity of add to the clutter in their homes. A small bonfire is lit in the evening, where these old waste products are burned together, signifying the end of what was old and negative and embracing a new beginning.

This festival is celebrated on the same day as Lohri in Punjab, and the rituals are also extremely similar. Preparing special sweet dishes, prepping the house for the next day celebration of Thai Pongal and the festivities that follow are other activities people enjoy while celebrating Bhogi. Sharing Happy Bhogi 2021 wishes in Telugu, Bhogi Pandigai messages, Bhogi Special WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Bhogi Facebook Status Pictures and more among friends and family is also a common practice to celebrate this festival with the community.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gatanni Tolaginchaṇḍi, Mundunna Bhaviṣyattunu Veliginchaṇḍi. Ee Nuthana Samvatsaranni Marinta Goppaga Aarambhinchaṇḍi. AA Bhogi Maṇṭala Velugulato Sarikotta Uṣhodayaniki Swagatham Palakaṇḍi. Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Meeloni Cheḍunu, Duralavaṭlanu, Cheḍu Saavasalanu Bhogi Maṇṭallo Veseyaṇḍi. Jeevithamlo Kotta Velugunu Aahwaninchaṇḍi. Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mee Jeevithamloni Cheeḍa- Peeḍa AA Bhogi Maṇṭallo Kalisi, Kotta Velugulu Prasarinchlani.. Bhoga Bhaagyalu, Sukha Santoṣhalu Mee Dari Cheralani Korukuṇṭu..Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhaagyalanicche Bhogi, Saradalanicche Sankranti, Kammadanam Panche Kanuma. Ee Utsavam Nimpali Mee Iṇṭlo Sirula Paṇṭa. Meeku, Mee Kuṭumba Sabhyulaku Bhogi Subhakaankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kottaga Prarambhinchaḍaniki Oka Subha Dinam. Bhoga Bhagyalanu Andinche Parvadinam. Mee Kuṭumbam Sirisampadalato Susampannanga Virajillalani Aakankṣhistu. Bhogi Subhakaankshalu!

The celebration of Bhogi 2021 is sure to be a little different than usual. As we continue to try and be safe, the festivities are sure to be limited to our immediate families. In these times, we hope that these messages help you connect with all your near and dear ones virtually and celebrate Bhogi to the fullest. Happy Bhogi 2021!

