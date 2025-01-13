Bhogi Pandigai, also known as Bhogi Pongal, marks the beginning of the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu and is celebrated on the last day of the Tamil month of Margazhi (January 13). Dedicated to Lord Indra, the god of rain and prosperity, the festival symbolises gratitude for a bountiful harvest and the renewal of life. It is an occasion for families to come together and celebrate with joy and devotion. Bhogi Pandigai 2025 is on January 13 and to celebrate the official beginning of Pongal festival, we bring you Bhogi Pandigai 2025 wishes, Happy Bhogi greetings, images, HD wallpapers, messages and quotes to share with your friends and family. Bhogi Pandigai 2025: Know Bhogi Date, Sankranti Time, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate the First Day of Pongal Festival.

Bhogi Pandigai begins with ritual cleaning and purification of homes. People discard old and unused items, symbolising the removal of negativity and the welcoming of new beginnings. These discarded items are often burned in a bonfire, which is a central part of the celebration. The bonfire represents the victory of positivity over negativity and the renewal of hope for the future. As you observe Bhogi Pandigai 2025, share these Bhogi Pandigai 2025 wishes, Happy Bhogi greetings, images, HD wallpapers, messages and quotes. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Bhogi Pandigai Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Be Filled With Warmth and Happiness on This Auspicious Day of Bhogi and Always. Happy Bhogi!

Bhogi Pandigai Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Bhogi Filled With Joy, Prosperity, and Abundance.

Bhogi Pandigai Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Blissful Occasion of Bhogi, I Pray for Your Good Health and Lasting Prosperity. Happy Bhogi Pandigai!

Bhogi Pandigai Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Burn Our Worries and Embrace Hope This Bhogi. Wishing You Peace and Happiness.

Bhogi Pandigai Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Flames of Bhogi Radiate Joy and Prosperity in Your Life.

Traditional activities include decorating homes with rangoli (kolam) made of rice flour and festive designs, symbolising prosperity. Families prepare special dishes like Bhogi Pongal, a sweet rice dish, and other traditional delicacies. Farmers worship their tools and cattle, acknowledging their contribution to the harvest. The day is also marked by prayers and rituals to thank the gods for blessings and seek prosperity in the coming year.

Bhogi Pandigai is more than a harvest festival; it is a celebration of renewal, gratitude, and togetherness. It reminds people of the importance of letting go of the past to embrace the future with positivity. As the first day of the Pongal festivities, it sets the tone for the days of celebration that follow, spreading joy and harmony across communities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 05:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).