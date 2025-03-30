Chaitra Navratri is the nine-day Hindu festival that celebrates the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti and also celebrates the beginning of spring season. The celebration of Chaitra Navratri begins on March 30. This annual commemoration begins with the observance of Chaitra Ghatasthapana - which is the ritual that marks the beginning of the Navratri celebration. On the occasion of Chaitra Ghatasthapana, people perform special Chaitra Ghatasthapana Puja, invoke Goddess Shakti into a clay pot and seek the blessings of the almighty. Sharing Happy Chaitra Ghatasthapana 2025 wishes and messages, Chaitra Navratri greetings, Happy Chaitra Navratri 2025 images and wallpapers with family and friends are a common practice to celebrate the festival.

The Chaitra Ghatasthapana is one of the most significant aspects of the Chaitra Navratri celebration, which marks the official beginning of this 9-day festivity. Ghatasthapana is an invocation of Goddess Shakti and doing it at the wrong time, as our scriptures forewarn, might bring the wrath of the Goddess Shakti. Chaitra Ghatasthapana is slated to be done from 06:15 AM to 07:07 AM on March 30. In case people miss this early morning Chaitra Ghatasthapana Muhurat, they can also invoke Goddess Shakti during the Chaitra Ghatasthapana Abhishek Muhurat which is between 11.58 AM and 12.47 PM.

Invocation of Goddess Shakti into the clay pot during the Navratri festival is an important and difficult journey which is not followed by everyone. Those who follow this ritual have to take utmost care during the 9-day celebration, offering special delicacies and prasad to Goddess Shakti. Many people also make it a point to observe the Chaitra Navratri fast. As we celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2025 with Chaitra Ghatasthapana, here are some Happy Chaitra Ghatasthapana 2025 wishes and messages, Chaitra Ghatasthapana greetings, Happy Chaitra Navratri 2025 images and wallpapers that you can post online.

We hope that these wishes and messages add to your festivity of this day. It is important to note that Chaitra Navratri is the second most important Navratri celebration. While Sharad Navratri, which is observed in October, is believed to be the most important one, there are two other Navratri celebrations which are known as Gupt Navratri or secret Navratri. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Chaitra Navratri 2025!

