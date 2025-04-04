Chaitra Purnima Vrat 2025 is a sacred Hindu observance that falls on the full moon day of the Chaitra month. This auspicious vrat holds deep spiritual significance as it is associated with religious rituals, fasting, and charitable acts. Devotees eagerly seek the Chaitra Purnima Vrat date and time, along with the tithi and shubh muhurat, to perform their prayers at the most favourable moment. The puja vidhi involves taking a holy dip in sacred rivers, worshipping Lord Vishnu, and offering donations. Many families follow Kul Parampara (ancestral traditions) while observing this vrat. Stay informed about Chaitra Purnima Vrat 2025, its religious importance, and the correct rituals to gain divine blessings. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Chaitra Purnima Vrat 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, the Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Chaitra Purnima will occur at 06:18 PM, making it the perfect time to begin prayers and rituals. This Purnima is often observed with fasting, prayers, and special poojas in many Hindu homes, especially for those who follow traditional customs passed down through generations.

Chaitra Purnima on Saturday, April 12, 2025

Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Purnima - 06:18 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:21 AM on April 12, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:51 AM on April 13, 2025

Significance of Chaitra Purnima

Chaitra Purnima is highly auspicious because it is the first full moon of the Hindu lunar year. It marks the conclusion of the Chaitra month and is dedicated to various deities, including Lord Satyanarayana, a benevolent form of Lord Vishnu. On this day, many devotees fast and worship Lord Satyanarayana to seek his blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual well-being.

Additionally, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Chaitra Purnima, making this day even more significant. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, the beloved deity known for his immense strength, devotion to Lord Rama, and fearlessness.

Kul Parampara: A Family Tradition

One of the most beautiful aspects of Chaitra Purnima Vrat is its connection to Kul Parampara—the sacred family traditions that are passed down through generations. Many families observe a one-day fast on Purnima to honour these customs, seek blessings for family well-being, and celebrate their lineage. For these families, Chaitra Purnima is not only a religious day but a celebration of family bonds and spiritual heritage.

It’s essential to differentiate Chaitra Purnima from Chitra Purnima, as the latter is observed based on the Tamil Solar calendar and often falls in a different month. While both are significant full moon days, they are observed at different times in various regional traditions.

