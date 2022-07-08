Chaturmas starts from the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month. This year aka 2022, this date falls on a Sunday, July 10. Ekadashi of Ashadh month is called Devshayani Ekadashi. From this day Lord Vishnu goes into Yoga Nidra for 4 months. It is believed that keeping austerity, sadhana (meditation) and fasting during Chaturmas can be very fruitful. Chaturmas starts from the Ekadashi of Ashadh Shukla and continue till the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Chaturmas begins on Devshayani Ekadashi and ends on Devotthan Ekadashi. Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin and Kartik month take place over a period of 4 months.

'Manglik' Events Don't Take Place During Chaturmas

Manglik Hindu events like marriage, mundan, janeu sanskar, marriage, home entry, and naming are prohibited during Chaturmas since all these works are done during auspicious time and date. But due to Lord Vishnu going into the sleeping phase, no auspicious work is done during this time. It has been told in the scriptures that every auspicious event sees all the gods and goddesses including Lord Vishnu invoked. Saints do not travel during Chaturmas and observe fast and sadhna in their ashram or temple. Chaturmas 2022 Start Date and End Date: Know Myths and Significance of the Four Months Beginning on Shayani Ekadashi Until Prabodhini Ekadashi.

Chaturmas 2022 Dos and Don'ts

During Chaturmas, fasting, meditation, chanting, bathing in holy rivers, charity & eating on a leaf are considered to be particularly fruitful. In this month, special boons are obtained if one performs religious rituals and receives Lord Narayan's grace.

During Chaturmas, some people eat only one meal for four months and give up rajasic and tamasic food. Brahmacharya is advised to be followed at this time.

During the time of Chaturmas, along with Lord Vishnu, Mata Lakshmi, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, Shri Krishna, Radha and Rukmini Ji, Pitrudev, and Lord Ganesha must be worshipped in the morning and evening. Also, it is beneficial to do Satsang with sages and saints.

Donating during Chaturmas is considered especially fruitful as it is beneficial for life, protection & health. Also, during this period it is best to do Pind Daan or Tarpan for the ancestors. This gives peace to their soul.

While it is forbidden to do any auspicious work on Chaturmas, hair and beard should also not be cut during these four months and black and blue clothes should not be worn.

Travelling during this month should also be avoided and one should stay away from immoral acts.

Stay away from things made of oil on Chaturmas. Along with this, milk, sugar, brinjal, leafy vegetables, salty, sweet, betel nut, tamasic food, curd, oil, lemon, chilli, pomegranate, coconut, urad and gram dal should also be abandoned.

In the four months of Chaturmas like Shravan, leafy vegetables like spinach and greens etc., curd in Bhadrapada, milk in Ashwin and onion, garlic and urad dal etc. should be discarded in Kartik month.

On the day of Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, all auspicious work will be done once again including the marriage of Shri Hari and other deities. But even today this question arises in the minds of many people that why Shri Hari goes into Yoga Nidra for four months. Two stories are mentioned in this context in our mythological texts which describe the reason.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

