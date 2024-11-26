Constitution Day of India, also known as "Samvidhan Divas," is celebrated on November 26 every year to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India officially adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day reminds people of the values enshrined in the Constitution, such as justice, equality, and liberty. It highlights the significance of promoting the ideals of democracy, fundamental rights, and the rule of law among citizens. As you observe Constitution Day of India 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of Constitution Day quotes, sayings by Dr BR Ambedkar, Constitution Day 2024 greetings and messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones on this day. Constitution Day 2024 HD Images and Wallpapers for Download Online: BR Ambedkar Quotes and Samvidhan Divas Wishes, Greetings and Messages to Share for National Law Day.

The celebration of Constitution Day was formally declared in 2015 by the Government of India to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution. Schools, colleges, and government offices observe the day by organising programs that emphasise constitutional knowledge and awareness. One of the key events on this day is the reading of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, a tradition that encourages citizens to reflect on the core principles that guide the nation. Constitution Day 2024: Read Full Text of Preamble to Constitution of India on Samvidhan Divas.

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “If I Find the Constitution Being Misused, I Shall Be the First To Burn It.”

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Constitution Is Not a Mere Lawyers Document, It Is a Vehicle of Life, and Its Spirit Is Always the Spirit of Age.”

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Equality May Be a Fiction but Nonetheless One Must Accept It as a Governing Principle.”

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “I Measure the Progress of a Community by the Degree of Progress Which Women Have Achieved.”

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “So Long as You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You.”

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “A Just Society Is That Society in Which Ascending Sense of Reverence and Descending Sense of Contempt Is Dissolved Into the Creation of a Compassionate Society.”

Educational institutions across India participate in debates, seminars, and discussions about the Constitution and its relevance in modern times. The day aims to educate people, especially the youth, about their rights and responsibilities as outlined in the Constitution. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting the Constitution from any attempts to undermine its provisions. Constitution Day plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of nationalism and civic responsibility. By reflecting on the Constitution's values, India reaffirms its commitment to building a just, inclusive, and democratic society where every citizen can exercise their rights freely and equally.

Wishing everyone a Happy Constitution Day of India 2024!

