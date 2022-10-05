Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is the day when Dr B R Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism. It is observed every year in India on Ashoka Vijayadashmi or Dussehra. Dr B R Ambedkar studied different religions as he wanted to adopt a morally sound religion. He believed that Hinduism propagates wrong ideals and has a social life of the wrong kind. Therefore, he opposed and renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism along with his six lakh followers. As you celebrate this day of mass acceptance of Buddhism, here are some quotes and sayings by Dr B R Ambedkar that you can share as greetings, images and HD wallpapers with your friends and family on Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2022. Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Greetings: HD Images, Dhamma Wheel Promulgation Day Messages, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Historic Event on Dussehra.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Quotes and Sayings

Quote Reads: I Believe My People Will Sacrifice Everything To Establish Buddhism in India – B.R. Ambedkar

Quote Reads: I Solemnly Declare and Affirm That I Shall Hereafter Lead My Life According to the Principles and Teachings of the Buddha & His Dhamma – B.R. Ambedkar

Quote Reads: The History of India Is Nothing but a History of a Mortal Conflict Between Buddhism and Brahminism. – B.R. Ambedkar

Quote Reads: The Teachings of Buddha Are Eternal, but Even Then Buddha Did Not Proclaim Them To Be Infallible. – B.R. Ambedkar

Quote Reads: The Religion of Buddha Has the Capacity To Change According to Times, a Quality Which No Other Religion Can Claim To Have… – B.R. Ambedkar

After renouncing Hinduism in the grand ceremony in Nagpur, Dr B R Ambedkar said, "By discarding my ancient religion which stood for inequality and oppression, today I am reborn." He made 22 pledges that day. He also fought for the Dalits and wrote extensively against the caste system in Hinduism. Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 to you all!

