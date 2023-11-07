Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the start of the Diwali festivities across India. On the day of Dhanteras, devotees worship Dhanvantari, who is said to have emerged during Samudra Manthana, holding a pot full of Amrit in one hand and the sacred text about Ayurveda in the other hand. Dhanvantari is considered the god of Ayurveda who imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind and to help rid it of the suffering of disease. Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, as per the amanta tradition or Kartika as per purnimanta tradition. This year, Dhanteras 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 10. The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will start from 05:14 PM and end at 07:12 PM. The duration of the puja will be 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Dhanteras 2023 Date

Dhanteras 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 10.

Dhanteras 2023 Puja Muhurat

The Trayodashi tithi will begin from 12:35 PM on November 10 and will end at 01:57 PM on November 11.

The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will start from 05:14 PM and end at 07:12 PM. The duration of the puja will be for 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Dhanteras Significance

Dhanteras holds great significance for Hindus as it marks the first day of five-day Diwali festivities. It is said that on the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera- the God of wealth, is worshipped. Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi should be done during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset and lasts approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. The festival is celebrated as Lakshmi Puja, which is performed in the evenings when diyas are lit.

Bhajans or devotional songs are sung in praise of the Goddess Lakshmi, and traditional sweets are offered to the goddess. Hindus consider this an extremely auspicious day for making new purchases, especially of gold or silver articles and new utensils.

