Come Diwali 2020 and you start wondering what kind of Laksmi Ganesh Murti aka idol will you buy this year. Well, you can buy any kind that suits your taste, but you must keep a few things in mind while buying Lakshmi Ganesh idol for your home. A few rituals, tips and traditions help you bring in good luck and prosperity in your home along with the idols. Moreover, not buying the right idols with the right rituals can leave your puja incomplete. There are different beliefs about changing Lakshmi-Ganesh idols every year.

It is also believed that in ancient times only metal and clay idols were worshipped, which gets fragmented and discoloured. It is also believed new idols must be purchased to give your year a new start. At the same time, there are many beliefs that the new idol also communicates spiritual well-being. Bringing new idols is said to bring in new energy in the house. Also, you might want to check out these easy and beautiful marigold flower rangoli designs to decorate the house during the festival of lights. The idea is to clean and decorate the house before bringing in Lakshmi-Ganesh.

This year's Diwali is extra special, from Dhanteras to Deepavali the 7 Days of Dhanatrayodashi will fall in the Auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga happening after 17 years. For those who are still wondering when is Diwali 2020? Well, this year the special festival of lights will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14. So, first things first, you must clean and decorate the house before bringing in new idols and for that, we also bring you beautiful Diwali 2020 easy flower rangoli ideas.

Keep These Things in Mind While Buying Lakshmi Ganesh Idol

Always keep in mind that Lakshmi Ganesh should never be bought together aka you must refrain from buying idols that are merged.

Ganesha's idol should have the trunk bent on the left-hand side. The curved trunk on the right side is considered inauspicious.

While buying the idol, always buy the idol with modak in the hands of Ganesha. Such an idol is considered a symbol of happiness and prosperity.

The presence of Ganesha's vaahan mouse in the idol of Ganesh Ji is mandatory.

It is auspicious to worship Lakshmi-Ganesh in crystal or buying idols made of gold, silver, brass or Ashtadhatu.

Do not buy a statue of Lakshmi Maa in which she is sitting on an owl. Such an idol is considered a symbol of Kali Lakshmi.

Even idols of Goddess Lakshmi in which she sits on a lotus should be avoided.

Maa Lakshmi idol's hand must be in the ver mudra that is said to indicate wealth inflow.

Never bring home a statue of Lakshmi Maa in which she is standing.

Basic things like a broken idol, wrong placement of Lord Ganesha and Maa Lakshmi must be kept in mind.

This year's Diwali is extra special, from Dhanteras to Deepavali the 7 Days of Dhanatrayodashi will fall in the Auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga happening after 17 years. For those who are still wondering when is Diwali 2020? Well, this year the special festival of lights will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14.

