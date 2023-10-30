Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India and by Indian communities around the world. Diwali usually takes place between October and November, depending on the Hindu lunar calendar. Diwali 2023 will fall on Sunday, November 12. Cleaning is an essential part of Diwali preparations. People clean their homes and set up colourful rangoli to welcome her, hoping for prosperity in the coming year. As you celebrate Diwali 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a list of some easy cleaning hacks and tips to help you get your home ready for the festival. Diwali 2023 Party at Home: From Making Guest List to Arranging Decor, Here's How To Organise Best Deepavali Party for Friends and Family.

1. Make a Checklist: Start by making a checklist of all the areas and tasks that need to be cleaned. This will help you stay organized and ensure you don't miss anything.

2. Declutter: Before you start cleaning, declutter your home. Get rid of items you no longer need, and put away things lying around. This will make the cleaning process much easier.

3. Dust and Vacuum: Dust all surfaces, including shelves, table tops, and ceiling fans. Use a microfiber cloth or duster to trap dust effectively. Don't forget to vacuum carpets and upholstery.

4. Sweep and Mop: Sweep and mop the floors in all rooms. Pay special attention to corners and under furniture. Use a suitable floor cleaner for the type of flooring you have.

5. Clean Windows and Mirrors: Wipe down windows, glass surfaces, and mirrors with a glass cleaner for a streak-free shine. Use old newspapers or microfiber cloths for best results.

6. Curtains and Drapes: Remove curtains and drapes for a good wash or vacuum if they are not machine washable. This will freshen up your living space.

7. Bed Linens: Change and wash bed linens, pillowcases, and bedspreads. Consider using festive or new linens for a special touch.

8. Rugs and Carpets: If you have area rugs, take them outside and give them a good shake. You can also have them professionally cleaned if needed.

9. Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans: Clean light fixtures and ceiling fans to ensure they sparkle. Dust and grime can accumulate on them over time.

10. DIY Cleaners: You can make your own cleaning solutions using ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice for an eco-friendly approach.

Once your home is sparkling clean, you'll be ready to decorate and welcome guests for a joyful and festive Diwali celebration.

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2023!

