Engineer's Day is observed in India on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaray, fondly known as Sir MV. On his 159th birth anniversary, we bring to you the significance and history of the observance. He was a prolific civil engineer, scholar, educationist, economist and statesman of the 20th century. When Visvesvaraya was the Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918, his works transformed the place to be known as 'model state'. The day is observed to remember the great works of the engineer and to encourage and thank engineers who work towards the betterment of our respective cities and the country. Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in a village called Muddenahalli in Karnataka. He studied Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Madras and pursued civil engineering at the College of Science in Pune.

Visvesvaraya was the chief engineer responsible for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore, the biggest in Asia at that time. In 1909, when Hyderabad was in danger of getting flooded, Visvesvaraya who was the special consultant engineer used his inventive engineering work and saved the Visakhapatnam port from sea erosion. For his works, he came to be known as the 'Father of Modern Mysore'.

Visvesvaraya is credited with inventing the block system, automated doors that shut the water overflows and designed and patented the floodgates installed at the Khadakwasla reservoir in Pune in 1903. In 1917, Visvesvaraya established Government Engineering College in Bengaluru which was later named University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering in his honour.

For his contribution to the building of India, the government conferred 'Bharat Ratna' on him in 1955. He was also awarded the British knighthood by King George V, 'Sir' before his name. The eminent engineer, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya passed away in 1962.

