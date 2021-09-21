With the dipping temperatures during the fall, it's time when people start getting cozy and laid back in their blankets. But there is festivity all around with the Halloween and Thanksgiving coming up. At this time, people decorate their homes in such a way that the festive mood is maintained.

Halloween pumpkins, autumn plants and Leaf arts are the trending décor items during this time. But there are some more décor ideas that can make your house look warmer and cozier. We, at LatestLY, have listed such items that you can use for your home décor for Fall 2021 and maintain the charm of the festivities.

Leaf Art Bowl

You can keep a bowl in the shape of an autumn leaf filled with candies. Whenever any guests arrive at your place, offer them the candy in the most unique bowl. This bowl is not just perfect for the candies, but it also serves the purpose of a decorative showpiece in your house during the season.

Pumpkin Shape Cushions

Decorate your couch with colourful pumpkin cushions. Pumpkin is the fruit of this festival. You can use it not just for making tempting cuisines, but also as creative decorative items. Make velvet cushions or normal ones, just design them in the shape of a pumpkin.

Fall Canvas

Fall Canvas (Photo Credits: PxFuel)

One of the easiest and cheapest decorations during the fall can be a rough canvas with FALL letters engraved in sparkle shades. You can even use different alphabets of FALL on different photo frames to make it look more attractive.

Flower Pots

Flower Pots (Photo Credits: Piqsels)

Using colourful flower pots for indoor and outdoor plants can be a very good idea. In fact, using coloured flower pots in the shape of a pumpkin can be a very unique yet incredible decoration idea during the Fall of 2021.

Leaves Decoration

Leaves Decoration (Photo Credits: publicdomainpictures)

Take different leaves, dip them in wax, let them dry and hang them together in a string. The change in colour of leaves during the Fall season can be well depicted through this decoration and would be just apt for the season.

Try these five easy Fall decoration ideas and make your home a perfect place to enjoy this festive time.

