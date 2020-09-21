This year, the Fire Door Safety Week 2020 will be observed from - highlights the importance of fire doors and good fire safety practices. It also focusses on the life-saving role that fire doors play in protecting us. The campaign, now in its eight year, has delivered messages on the importance of fire doors in saving lives and protecting property. The Fire Door Safety Week Toolkit includes 5 things to check for fire door safety- Certification, Apertures, Gaps And Seals, Closers, Operations. The toolkit is a collection of resources to help check for faulty doors and poor installation, including the 5 step fire door check. Fire Safety Tips: How do you Escape From a Fire? Fire Safety Guidelines & Use of Fire Extinguishers.

Fire Door Safety Week History

The Fire Door Safety Week was launched in 2013 in response to a legacy of fire door neglect. The Fire Door Safety Week is a mass awareness campaign to increase public understanding of the role that fire doors play in protecting life and property. The campaign is supported by a number of partners, including the Home Office’s National Fire Safety campaign, the National Fire Chief’s Council and London Fire Brigade.

Fire Door Safety Week 2020 Significance

Fire Door Safety Week is observed each year. The day is an annual observance that raises awareness of the critical role of fire doors, drawing attention to specific issues such as poor installation and maintenance. During the week, people are engaged and educated about and maintenance of fire doors. The firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires. On this day, posters and banners showing three simple fire door safety tips are put up to raise awareness. Talk to people about fire door safety.

