Independence Day in the United States is a federal holiday commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the country. It is observed on July 4 every year commemorating the event in 1776 when the Continental Congress declared the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject to Britain rule. And over the years, fireworks have become a part of July 4 celebrations in the US. Varying colours spark in the night sky making it look beyond beautiful. While every year July 4 calls for a lot of celebrations, this year festivities have been cancelled due to COVID-19. How to Celebrate 4th of July 2020 During COVID-19? From Virtual Party at Home to Celebrating With Neighbours From Distance, Ways in Which You Can Observe US Independence Day.

However, quite some public firework displays are still scheduled across the US for Independence Day. And as the day approaches, we bring to you firework displays form the previous years. Every time July 4 firework display has been an amazing sight to behold. So here we bring to you some amazing firework display from the previous years. Fourth of July 2020 Cake Ideas: From Rosette Cake to Confetti Cake, Sweet Colourful Delights to Bake at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos)

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks NYC 2019:

Macy's Fourth of July fireworks is one of the most popular ones of 2019. Since 1976, Macy's has sponsored New York's annual fireworks display on Fourth of July.

Disney's 2018 Fourth of July Fireworks at The Magic Kingdom:

Disney celebrated Independence Day at the Magic Kingdom with a beautiful firework show. The sky lit up in the colours of red, white, and blue.

New York 2017 City's Firework:

The Fourth of July fireworks at Epcot theme park is a sight to behold. The theme park at Walt Disney World Resort attracts a lot of people to watch this sight.

New York's 2016 Independence Day Fireworks:

New York City's fireworks are one of a kind. With live music, it looks like the colours are dancing to the tunes in the sky.

Lake Havasu July 4th Fireworks in 2015:

Fireworks over water are a different sight altogether. It simply elevates the look and feel of the surrounding.

Events will be different this year with many of them watching events online. Others wanting to watch the video have been asked to follow the guidelines of social distancing. Before attending the event, people have been asked to follow guidelines of social distancing. We wish you all a Happy Independence Day!

