Friday the 13th is considered and believed to be an unlucky day in the Western superstition. When Friday and the date 13 falls on the same day, it is considered to be inauspicious. These happen at least once every year but occurs upto three times. The day is considered unlucky and has various legends and religious stories attached to it. Due to various historical and mythical references to the number 13, people fear Friday the 13th. The fear of the day is called friggatriskaidekaphobia or paraskevidekatriaphobia. People remind each other about the observance by sharing scary GIFs, quotes and messages. Ahead of Friday the 13th on November 13, we bring to you some frightening GIFs and HD Images to share with your friends, family and relatives. Friday the 13th History & Origin: Eerie Facts About the Ominous Day That Occurs When the 13th Day of the Month in the Gregorian Calendar Falls on a Friday.

In many Spanish speaking countries and in Greece, Tuesday the 13th is seen as a day of misfortune and others see it as an unlucky date. Western cultures have historically associated the number 12 with completeness. According to the Bible, 13 guests attended the Last Supper, one of whom, Judas, betrayed him. The next day was Good Friday, the day of Jesus’ crucifixion. Various natural disasters, terrible historical events and accidents have happened on the day. So, if you are looking for scary GIFs to share on the day, here are some which you can share through WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Friday the 13th History: Spooky Stories, Urban Legends and Unlucky Events That Surround the Origin of Black Friday.

While there are references of historical and geographical ones to Friday 13th, it has been made famous by the popular media. Often thrillers, popular TV series and movies include references to the day reminding people of it every now and then. However, there are quite a lot of people who do not believe in the day or any consequences related to it.

