Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is considered to be a highly auspicious event according to the Hindu Calendar. This is an event where devotees worship Lord Ganesha for good health, wealth and prosperity. Sawan Sankashthi Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated on July 6.

Sankashti means relief from hardships, while Chaturthi refers to the Fourth day of the Hindu month. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every Hindu month during Waning Lunar Phase or Krishna Paksha. Celebrating Sankashti Chaturthi and observing a fast on this day is believed to eliminate problems (Vignas) since Lord Ganesha symbolizes the remover of problems. Worshippers celebrate this day will immense devotion and joy. Here’s everything to know about the date, puja vidhi, time and significance of Sankashti Chaturthi. Sawan (Shravan) Month 2023 Start & End Dates: List of Sawan Somwar Vrat Days, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date and Time

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi will begin on July 6, 2023, at 06:30 am and will end on July 7, 2023, at 03:12 pm. The moonrise timing for Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 is at 10:08 pm.

Sankashti Chaturthi Rituals

Devotees wake up before sunrise, take a bath and wear new clothes to start the Sankashti Chaturthi Fast. Paan, water and durva are presented to Lord Ganesha, and devotees chant mantras such as “Om Ganganpataye Namaha” to seek his blessings. Some people also present sweets such as motichoor laddoo (Lord Ganesha’s favourite) to Lord Ganesha. People break their fast after seeing and worshipping the Moon at night. Know All About Solah Somvar Vrat, Significance and Fasting Rituals During Shravan Month.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Sankasthi Chaturthi is considered very important among Hindi devotees. This tithi is dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is known to protect his devotees from obstacles and problems in life. People pray to him to achieve their desires and prosperity in life. Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindu devotees. People hold fasts for seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

It is the day Lord Ganesha is formally recognised as the ultimate God and pratham pujya. Sankashti Chaturthi devotees who maintain the vrat can avoid all problems in life. In order to receive Lord Ganesha's blessings, devotees observe the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat. During Sankashti, seeing the Moon is considered lucky.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be observed with complete devotion and enthusiasm. You can follow the above rituals to celebrate the day.

Happy Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 to all!

